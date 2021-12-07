 Skip to main content

Preclinical Data Shows GSK-Vir COVID-19 Drug Works Against All Omicron Mutations
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 6:03am   Comments
Preclinical Data Shows GSK-Vir COVID-19 Drug Works Against All Omicron Mutations

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) said that its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from preclinical studies.

  • The data shows that the companies' treatment, sotrovimab, is effective against all 37 identified mutations to date in the spike protein.
  • The findings build on the initial preclinical data generated through pseudo-virus testing, provided last week, showing sotrovimab retained in vitro activity against key individual mutations of the Omicron variant.
  • Sotrovimab is designed to latch on to the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus, but Omicron has been found to have an unusually high number of mutations on that protein. 
  • "These preclinical data demonstrate the potential for our monoclonal antibody to be effective against the latest variant, Omicron, plus all other variants of concern defined to date by the WHO," GSK Chief Scientific Officer Hal Barron said.
  • Price Action: VIR stock is up 11.80% at $42.92, and GSK shares are up 0.84% at $42.11 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

