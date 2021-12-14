 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roche's Polivy Combo Boosts Survival In Early-Stage Lymphoma Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
Roche's Polivy Combo Boosts Survival In Early-Stage Lymphoma Patients

Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) announced results from the Phase 3 POLARIX study of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) and the chemotherapy regimen R-CHOP. Data were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

  • Polivy combination regime cut the risk of disease progression or death over Rituxan-chemo alone by 27% in patients with first-line diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
  • In the 879-enrollee Phase 3 POLARIX study, patients dosed with the Polivy combo showed significant improvement on median progression-free survival at a 28.2-month check-in.
  • The ADC-based combo posted a Grade 3-4 side effect rate of 57.7% compared with 57.5% for the SOC chemo combo. 
  • 3% of patients died in the treatment arm compared with 2.4% in control, and 9.2% of patients in the Polivy arm discontinued due to dosing compared with 13% in the Rituxan-chemo arm.
  • The full data backup topline results were released in August, with Roche touting Polivy’s chances at significantly extending patients’ lives.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares are down 2.28% at $49.50 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast, Novartis Sever COVID-19 Treatment Partnerships, Sigilon To Reduce Workforce, ASH Presentations Move Stocks
Roche Uncorks Favorable Responses From Mosunetuzumab In Follicular Lymphoma Settings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 12-18): Hematology Conference Presentations, FDA Decisions For Calliditas, Argenx, Intra-Cellular & Eagle Pharma And More
Infinity Pharma Shares Updated Eganelisib Combo Therapy In Breast Cancer Trial
Roche Posts Encouraging Follow-up Data From Tiragolumab/Tecentriq Trial In Lung Cancer
Europe Approves Roche's Tocilizumab For Patients With Severe COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ASH21 BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com