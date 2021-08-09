Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Shows Prolonged Survival In Newly Diagnosed DLBCL Patients
- Genentech, a member of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), announced that the pivotal Phase 3 POLARIX trial met its primary endpoint in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
- The trial investigated Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) versus Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone or R-CHOP.
- The trial demonstrated significantly improved and clinically meaningful progression-free survival. The phase 3 study showed Polivy Plus R-CHP is the first regimen in 20 years to significantly improve outcomes in a previously untreated aggressive form of lymphoma compared to standard of care.
- The safety outcomes were consistent with those seen in previous trials.
- Currently, Polivy is used as an off-the-shelf, fixed-duration treatment option in the relapsed or refractory (R/R) DLBCL setting and is approved in combination with bendamustine and Rituxan.
- The POLARIX results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to health authorities.
