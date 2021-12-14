 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca Expand Collaboration To Include COVID-19, Cancer Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
Samsung Biologics, AstraZeneca Expand Collaboration To Include COVID-19, Cancer Therapy

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd said it would continue its partnership with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) on manufacturing biopharmaceuticals.

  • According to Samsung, the production of drug substances and drug products is valued at about $380 million, up from the initial $331 million after the companies expanded the deal in May 2021.
  • Samsung Biologics said it would start to manufacture a cancer immunotherapy product from next year along with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442.
  • Related Link: AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy Wins FDA Approval As First Antibody To Prevent Infection In Immunocompromised.
  • Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said, "We are delighted to continue expanding our strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a valuable partner we have witnessed first-hand to have a strong commitment to saving lives of patients."
  • Samsung Biologics is building an additional facility, Plant 4, upon completion of which will allow it to hold the world's largest biomanufacturing capacity of 620,000L.
  • It has also added a messenger RNA vaccine drug substance manufacturing suite to the current facility in Songdo, ready for operations within the earlier part of the year in 2022.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.59% at $54.90 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

UK Reports First Omicron Death, PM Johnson Encourages Boosters
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 12-18): Hematology Conference Presentations, FDA Decisions For Calliditas, Argenx, Intra-Cellular & Eagle Pharma And More
AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin No Longer Authorized For Type 1 Diabetes In UK
Innate Pharma Says Chemo-Free Monalizumab Triplet Therapy Shows Preliminary Anti-Cancer Activity
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy Wins FDA Approval As First Antibody To Prevent Infection In Immunocompromised
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata Plunges On Adcom Snub, AstraZeneca Antibody Cocktail Authorized For COVID-19 Prevention, NeuroSense IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com