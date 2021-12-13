 Skip to main content

Viracta Therapeutics Posts Data From Lymphoma Trial At ASH Presentation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRXannounced final data from its Phase 1b/2 trial of Nana-val in relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV+ lymphoma.

  • The data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
  • Nana-val was well tolerated and demonstrated activity with complete responses observed across multiple EBV+ lymphoma subtypes and a median duration of response of 10.4 months.
  • As of the October 28 data cutoff, 55 patients were enrolled. 
  • Nana-val was generally well tolerated with reversible low-grade toxicities. 
  • The most commonly observed treatment-emergent adverse events were reversible cytopenias, low-grade creatinine elevations, and gastrointestinal symptoms.
  • Among evaluable patients (n=43), an overall response rate of 40% was observed across all lymphoma subtypes.
  • Clinical Benefit Rate (CBR) was 56%.
  • The median duration of response was 10.4 months, with three patients achieving responses with durations over two years.
  • Last month, Viracta secured a $50 million credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank and Oxford Finance.
  • Price Action: VIRX shares are are down 5.71% at $3.96 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

