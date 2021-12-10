 Skip to main content

Roche Posts Encouraging Follow-up Data From Tiragolumab/Tecentriq Trial In Lung Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Roche Posts Encouraging Follow-up Data From Tiragolumab/Tecentriq Trial In Lung Cancer

Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) reported follow-up efficacy, safety, and patient-reported outcomes data from the Phase 2 CITYSCAPE trial of tiragolumab plus Tecentriq as an initial treatment for PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. 

  • After 2.5 years median follow-up, tiragolumab/Tecentriq combo regime continued to show an improvement in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population (n=67).
  • The combination reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival; PFS) by 38% (median PFS=5.6 vs. 3.9 months with Tecentriq alone.
  • The combo treatment improved overall response rates (ORR) (38.8% vs. 20.6%). 
  • A predefined exploratory analysis in the PD-L1-high population showed a 71% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death (median PFS=16.6 vs. 4.1 months) and a clinically meaningful improvement in ORR (69% vs. 24.1%) with the combination compared with Tecentriq alone.
  • The analysis also showed that tiragolumab plus Tecentriq improved overall survival (OS), 23.2 vs. 14.5 months.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $50.47 on Thursday.

