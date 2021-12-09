FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Aprea's Eprenetapopt Trial In Lymphoid Malignancies

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- The FDA removed the full clinical hold on Aprea Therapeutics Inc's APRE trial evaluating the combination of eprenetapopt, with acalabrutinib or with venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies.
- The agency issued a clinical hold on the study in August.
- The agency's concerns referred to the safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) clinical trial.
- A pivotal Phase 3 trial of eprenetapopt and azacitidine for the frontline treatment of TP53 mutant MDS has been completed. The trial failed to meet the primary statistical endpoint of complete remission.
- Eprenetapopt is currently on clinical hold in myeloid malignancies.
- Price Action: APRE shares are down 0.48% at $4.10 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Editor's Note: The story has been corrected to include 'Lymphoid Malignancies' in the headline.
