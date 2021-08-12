Aprea Therapeutics Stock Drops After FDA Clinical Hold On Another Blood Cancer Study
- After instituting a partial clinical hold on Aprea Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: APRE) myeloid malignancies program, the FDA has placed a clinical hold on Aprea's lymphoid malignancy study.
- The trial is evaluating eprenetapopt with acalabrutinib or with venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies.
- The agency's concerns referred to the safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) clinical trial.
- One chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patient is currently on study treatment receiving eprenetapopt / venetoclax / rituximab combo and has achieved complete remission (CR).
- No additional patients can be enrolled until the clinical hold is resolved.
- Price Action: APRE shares are down 12.20% at $3.60 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
