Aprea Therapeutics Stock Drops On FDA Clinical Hold On Eprenetapopt Myeloid Malignancy Trials
- The FDA has instituted a partial clinical hold on Aprea Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: APRE) clinical trials of eprenetapopt (APR-246) combined with azacitidine in its myeloid malignancy programs.
- Approximately 20 patients currently receiving eprenetapopt in combination with azacitidine in the Company's myeloid malignancy programs, including the MDS, AML, and post-transplant maintenance trials, all of which have completed enrollment.
- Patients who are benefiting from treatment can continue to receive study treatment. As part of the clinical hold, no additional patients can be enrolled in these trials.
- Aprea intends to work closely with the FDA to analyze the data, address the specific questions raised, and seek to resolve the partial clinical hold as soon as possible.
- The Company will host a webcast conference call today at 8:30 AM E.T.
- Price Action: APRE shares are down 8.14% at $3.95 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
