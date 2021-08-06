 Skip to main content

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Drops On FDA Clinical Hold On Eprenetapopt Myeloid Malignancy Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Drops On FDA Clinical Hold On Eprenetapopt Myeloid Malignancy Trials
  • The FDA has instituted a partial clinical hold on Aprea Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: APRE) clinical trials of eprenetapopt (APR-246) combined with azacitidine in its myeloid malignancy programs. 
  • Approximately 20 patients currently receiving eprenetapopt in combination with azacitidine in the Company's myeloid malignancy programs, including the MDS, AML, and post-transplant maintenance trials, all of which have completed enrollment. 
  • Patients who are benefiting from treatment can continue to receive study treatment. As part of the clinical hold, no additional patients can be enrolled in these trials.
  • Aprea intends to work closely with the FDA to analyze the data, address the specific questions raised, and seek to resolve the partial clinical hold as soon as possible.
  • The Company will host a webcast conference call today at 8:30 AM E.T. 
  • Price Action: APRE shares are down 8.14% at $3.95 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

