Lexaria Bioscience Featured in Virtual Coverage of Benzinga's Small Cap Conference

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. The company leverages its patented technology, DehydraTECH(TM), to improve the delivery of lipophilic (fat-soluble) drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) into the bloodstream while speeding onset, increasing bioavailability, and improving efficacy.

DehydraTECH’s ability to enhance delivery promotes healthier oral ingestion methods and increased effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules. As demonstrated through in vivo, in vitro, and human clinical testing, DehydraTECH enables fast-acting, less expensive, and more effective oral drug delivery.

The company operates an in-house research laboratory and has continued to strengthen and broaden its DehydraTECH technology, initially developed in 2014. Lexaria holds an intellectual property portfolio consisting of 23 patents granted in over 40 countries with a combined population of 2.6 billion, as well as over 50 additional patents pending worldwide.

Lexaria licenses DehydraTECH to companies around the globe to offer consumers the best possible performance across an array of ingestible products. DehydraTECH is suitable for use with a wide range of product formats including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and over-the-counter capsules, pills, tablets, and oral suspensions. The company’s technology offers a delivery method that providers of consumer supplements, prescription and non-prescription drugs, nicotine and CBD products can utilize to improve the effectiveness of their own existing or planned new offerings.

Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products, as well as for a world-leading tobacco producer for the research and development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

