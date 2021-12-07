 Skip to main content

Can-Fite Expects Data Readout From Late-Stage Psoriasis Study With Piclidenoson In Q1 2022
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) announced that the last of approximately 400 psoriasis patients enrolled in its Phase 3 Comfort study is scheduled to complete a 16-week cycle of treatment with Piclidenoson at the beginning of January 2022

  • Piclidenoson is a novel, first-in-class A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR) small molecule.
  • The study's primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of over 75% vs. placebo at week 16. 
  • Secondary endpoints include non-inferiority to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast) in weeks 16 and 32.
  • The Company expects to announce topline results during Q1 2022.
  • According to iHealthcareAnalyst, the psoriasis therapeutics market is estimated to reach $11.3 billion by 2025. 
  • Piclidenoson has been out-licensed for the indication of psoriasis in major markets, including Canada, Europe, and Asia.
  • Related Link: Can-Fite's Kickstarts Piclidenoson Study For Canine Osteoarthritis.
  • Price Action: CANF shares are up 4.08% at $1.02 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

