Can-Fite's Kickstarts Piclidenoson Study For Canine Osteoarthritis

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) has commenced a safety and efficacy study of Piclidenoson to treat osteoarthritis in dogs.
- Safety results are expected in Q1 2022, and efficacy data is expected in Q4 2022.
- Piclidenoson has been widely tested in human clinical trials and has a favorable safety profile across 1,500 human patients.
- Vetbiolix is responsible for all costs and development of Piclidenoson in the veterinary osteoarthritis market for dogs and cats. Vetbiolix has the exclusive rights to Piclidenoson for two years under an option agreement.
- In the U.S., approximately 23 million dogs are diagnosed with some form of arthritis, and about 20%-25% of dogs have osteoarthritis.
- The canine osteoarthritis market is projected to reach $3 billion by 2024.
