 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can-Fite's Kickstarts Piclidenoson Study For Canine Osteoarthritis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 10:54am   Comments
Share:
Can-Fite's Kickstarts Piclidenoson Study For Canine Osteoarthritis

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) has commenced a safety and efficacy study of Piclidenoson to treat osteoarthritis in dogs. 

  • Safety results are expected in Q1 2022, and efficacy data is expected in Q4 2022. 
  • Piclidenoson has been widely tested in human clinical trials and has a favorable safety profile across 1,500 human patients.
  • Vetbiolix is responsible for all costs and development of Piclidenoson in the veterinary osteoarthritis market for dogs and cats. Vetbiolix has the exclusive rights to Piclidenoson for two years under an option agreement. 
  • In the U.S., approximately 23 million dogs are diagnosed with some form of arthritis, and about 20%-25% of dogs have osteoarthritis. 
  • The canine osteoarthritis market is projected to reach $3 billion by 2024.
  • Related Link: Can-Fite Stock Gains On Piclidenoson Development Pact For Pets.
  • Price Action: CANF shares are down 1.26% at $1.17 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CANF)

Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study Published in Leading Peer Reviewed Scientific Journal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com