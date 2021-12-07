Europe Approves Roche's Tocilizumab For Patients With Severe COVID-19
- The European Commission has extended the marketing authorization for Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Actemra/RoActemra (Tocilizumab) to treat patients with severe COVID-19.
- The drug can now be administered in adults with COVID-19 who receive systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.
- Related: Roche's Arthritis Drug, Used As COVID-19 Treatment, Faces Supply Shortage.
- The latest decision from the EC came just hours after the recommendation by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), reflecting the urgent need for Actemra/RoActemra as a potential treatment option during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
- Read Next: WHO Recommends IL-6 Drugs From Sanofi, Roche For Critically-Ill COVID-19 Patients.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares traded 0.77% higher at $49.85 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care FDA General