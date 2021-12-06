Recursion, Bayer Expand Fibrosis Pact To Include Inferential Search Capabilities
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) expanded its existing strategic collaboration in fibrosis with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY).
- The expanded collaboration will include Recursion's inferential search capabilities based on its growing maps of human cellular biology.
- Recursion and Bayer may now work on more than a dozen programs in a total of relevance to fibrotic disease.
- All projects will remain subject to the previously agreed upon economics, where each potential program could generate more than $100 million in commercial milestone payments plus royalties on future sales.
- In the expanded collaboration, the Company will leverage the Recursion Map to explore hundreds of billions of biological relationships that span whole-genome genetic perturbations, hundreds of soluble factors, and hundreds of thousands of pharmacological perturbations.
- Price Action: RXRX shares are up 5.47% at $18.69 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General