Recursion, Bayer Expand Fibrosis Pact To Include Inferential Search Capabilities
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) expanded its existing strategic collaboration in fibrosis with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY). 
  • The expanded collaboration will include Recursion's inferential search capabilities based on its growing maps of human cellular biology.
  • Recursion and Bayer may now work on more than a dozen programs in a total of relevance to fibrotic disease. 
  • All projects will remain subject to the previously agreed upon economics, where each potential program could generate more than $100 million in commercial milestone payments plus royalties on future sales.
  • In the expanded collaboration, the Company will leverage the Recursion Map to explore hundreds of billions of biological relationships that span whole-genome genetic perturbations, hundreds of soluble factors, and hundreds of thousands of pharmacological perturbations. 
  • Price Action: RXRX shares are up 5.47% at $18.69 during the market session on the last check Monday.

