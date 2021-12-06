 Skip to main content

Immunocore' ImmTAC Candidate Shows Early Response In Ovarian And Head & Neck Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Immunocore Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: IMCRannounced the initial Phase 1 data of IMC-C103C, a bispecific T cell engager targeting MAGE-A4, in selected advanced solid tumors.

  • IMC-C103C was developed using the Company's ImmTAC technology platform and is being developed in partnership with Genentech, a member of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
  • IMC-C103C demonstrated a manageable safety profile. The most common treatment-related adverse events were cytokine release syndrome and were dose-dependent and rapidly resolved. 
  • The most common severe adverse event was neutropenia, typically at doses over 90 micrograms. 
  • None of the treatment-related AEs led to discontinuation or death.
  • Data showed biomarkers of T cell activation consistent and robust at doses over 90 micrograms.
  • One ovarian cancer patient, with a very low MAGE protein expression, treated at a dose of less 90 micrograms, had a durable confirmed partial response (PR) with 8.3 months duration. 
  • An additional ovarian cancer patient at a dose of over 90 micrograms, with very low MAGE-A4 protein expression, has a confirmed partial response ongoing at 4.4+ months. 
  • One of the three non-ovarian cancer patients (head and neck squamous cell carcinoma) at a dose of over 90 micrograms has a confirmed PR that is ongoing.
  • Immunocore initiated an expansion arm in high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma at 140 micrograms. 
  • The Company plans to present additional data from this program in 2022. 
  • Price Action: IMCR shares are down 5.96% at $27 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

