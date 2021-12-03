 Skip to main content

Stoke Touts Early Signs Of Efficacy For Antisense Drug In Dravet Syndrome
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOKannounced highlights from five presentations related to the ongoing clinical development of STK-001 being made at the American Epilepsy Society 2021 Annual Meeting.

  • STK-001 is under development to target the underlying cause of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy.
  • STK-001 was well-tolerated in single and multiple doses in 22 Dravet syndrome patients between 2 and 18 years old.
  • 12 of the 17 evaluable patients at the time (70.6%) saw reductions from baseline in convulsive seizure frequency.
  • Median reductions in seizure frequency of 17% to 37% were seen across all cohorts.
  • The drug appeared well-tolerated after 12 weeks, with the most common side effects being headache, vomiting, seizure, irritability, and back pain. 
  • Though five of 22 patients (22.7%) experienced a serious adverse event, none of them were related to the drug.
  • Patients in MONARCH are eligible to continue treatment in the SWALLOWTAIL extension study, which is currently enrolling. 
  • Stoke plans to enroll 90 patients in the U.S. in the MONARCH study.
  • Related Link: Stoke Therapeutics Posts Encouraging Interim Safety Data From Early-Stage Dravet Syndrome Trial.
  • BofA initiated coverage of Stoke Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $43 price target. 
  • Analyst Greg Harrison adds that Stoke's lead program STK-001 in development for Dravet syndrome could be the first to address refractory epilepsy, with potential for peak sales of over $2 billion.
  • Price Action: STOK shares are down 10.50% at $21.35 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

