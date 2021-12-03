 Skip to main content

Longeveron Shares Gain After Lead Product Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Type Of Congenital Heart Defect
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 6:58am   Comments
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to Longeveron Inc's (NASDAQ: LGVN) lead investigational product Lomecel-B for Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

  • Lomecel-B is a cell-based therapy product derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs), sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. 
  • HLHS is a congenital disability that affects normal blood flow through the heart. As the baby develops during pregnancy, the left side of the heart does not form correctly. 
  • Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is one type of congenital heart defect.
  • Last month, The FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation Lomecel-B for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
  • Price Action: LGVN shares are up 25% at $22.50 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

