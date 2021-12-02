Europe To Start Deliveries Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Shot For Children One Week Ahead Of Plan: Reuters
The European Union-wide rollout of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for five- to 11-year-old children will begin December 13, one week earlier than previously planned, Germany's health ministry said.
- "Given the current pandemic situation, this is good news for parents and children. Many are awaiting this eagerly," acting health minister Jens Spahn said in the statement.
- Germany is due to receive 2.4 million doses for use as a two-dose regimen, the ministry said.
- On Monday, Germany's regional health ministers agreed to prepare for the launch, offering family sections within vaccination centers.
- A BioNTech spokesperson confirmed the earlier start, adding it was contingent on the production batch passing quality control checks early next week.
- The rollout will be brought forward without any impact on agreed delivery volumes thanks to "a massive effort including weekend work" on the part of Pfizer and BioNTech staff, the company added.
Price Action: BNTX shares are down 2.37% at $326.55, and PFE stock is down 1.87% at $53.65 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
