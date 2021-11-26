 Skip to main content

Europe's CHMP Backs Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot For Kids Aged 5-11 Years
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 6:28am   Comments
The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended using Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX)'s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, for children between 5 to 11.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine will be given in two 10-microgram doses three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm, per the EMA recommendation. 
  • Adult doses of the vaccine contain 30 micrograms.
  • Pfizer / BioNTech's vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11. 
  • "The benefits of Comirnaty in children aged 5 to 11 outweigh the risks, particularly in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19," the EMA said.
  • While final approval is up to the European Commission, an EU source told Reuters that a decision would likely come on Friday.
  • "Today's recommendation (...) is clear the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for young children and can offer them additional protection," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Twitter.
  • Related Link: Pfizer, BioNTech Seek FDA Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids Aged 5-11: Reuters.
  • The companies expect initial data from an ongoing trial in younger children aged 2-5 years in Q4 and kids aged six months to 2 years in Q1 of 2022, with full data readouts to follow.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 5.52% at $53.7, BNTX shares are up 7.30% at $327 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

