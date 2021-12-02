 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Possible New Links Identified With AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot, Blood Clots
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Possible New Links Identified With AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot, Blood Clots

Scientists have identified a possible reason the AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine may cause blood clots after the use of the shot was limited to prevent the rare side effect.

  • The preclinical research conducted with AstraZeneca found that the interaction between the vaccine and a protein known as platelet factor 4 could be behind the cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.
  •  The study was published in the journal Science Advances by scientists from U.S. and U.K. universities and AstraZeneca. The research is not definitive, the company said.
  • The vaccine, co-developed with the University of Oxford, has been hampered by a possible link between the shot and rare cases of blood clots.
  • The U.K. limited its use to those over 40 years, and the U.S. has yet to authorize the vaccine. 
  • Related Link: Europe's Drug Watchdog Concludes Possible Link Between AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine And Blood Clots.
  • "Although the research is not definitive, it offers interesting insights, and AstraZeneca is exploring ways to leverage these findings as part of our efforts to remove this extremely rare side effect," the company said in a statement.
  • The company highlighted that the mechanism identified does not demonstrate it is the cause of the rare thrombosis, and most individuals who have PF4 antibodies will not develop clots. 
  • Also See: No Increased Risk Of Blood Clots After Second Dose Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Study Shows.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.13% at $53.81 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

Is High Pressure Good for Drug Development?
Breakthrough Cancer Therapy? This Biotech Shares Preclinical Data and Ambitious Plans
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cumberland Jumps On FDA Nod, Regeneron Says Antibody Treatment May Be Less Effective Against Omicron, ImmunoGen Readout
AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza Under FDA Priority Review For Breast Cancer Setting
3 Pharma Stocks Morgan Stanley Says Will Be Omicron Variant Beneficiaries
These Biotech Companies Are Attempting to Use Improved Antibody Technology in the Fight To Eradicate COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com