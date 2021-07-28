No Increased Risk Of Blood Clots After Second Dose Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Study Shows

A person's risk of blood clots does not increase after the second Oxford/AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine shot. The Company is trying to boost confidence in its jab, which has taken a beating after reports of rare but serious blood clotting events after vaccination.

The study led and funded by AstraZeneca could boost people's confidence in receiving their second dose.

The research, published in the Lancet, shows that the rates of the very rare clotting disorder, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), following a second dose are comparable to those among the unvaccinated population.

The estimated rate of the rare clotting disorder after the second AstraZeneca shot was 2.3 per million people vaccinated.

From AstraZeneca's global safety database, the data captured reported cases of TTS in the 14 days after receiving the first or second dose through the end of April 2021, covering some 5.6 million second doses and 49 million first doses.

The data confirmed reports of an elevated risk of TTS in those receiving their first shot, however, which occurred at a rate of 8.1 per million people.

The rate was 8.1 per million vaccines after the first dose, they said.

Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.23% at $57.33 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

AZN shares are down 0.23% at $57.33 during the market session on the last check Wednesday. Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay