RedHill Biopharma's Talicia For Bacterial Infections Shows Efficacy Irrespective of Patient BMI
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced the publication of a new study of Talicia to treat H. pylori infection.
  • The new publication, describing a post-hoc analysis of data from 269 patients from two Phase 3 trials who had BMI over 30 kg/m2, showed that Talicia maintained high efficacy across all BMI groups compared to the active comparator, including in obese and severely obese patients. 
  • Patients with a BMI between 30-40 kg/m2 and those with BMI less than 40kg/m treated with Talicia achieved eradication rates of approximately 90% (88.1% and 90.9%, respectively) versus active comparator rates of 62.9% and 31.8% respectively.
  • The active comparator demonstrated nearly 50% lower efficacy in the severely obese group.
  • No cases of rifabutin resistance were identified, compared to a pooled clarithromycin resistance rate of more than 17% seen across all BMI groups.
  • Generally, no differences were identified in the safety of Talicia across BMI groups, consistent with its overall safety profile.
  • Talicia is a fixed-dose, oral capsule combination of two antibiotics (amoxicillin and rifabutin) and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) (omeprazole). 
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are down 0.18% at $2.72 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

