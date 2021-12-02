Inhibrx Precision Cancer Antibody Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Rare Bone Cancer
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to Inhibrx Inc's (NASDAQ: INBX) INBRX-109 for chondrosarcoma. Chondrosarcoma is an orphan bone cancer with approximately 2,800 new patients diagnosed annually in the U.S. and the European Union.
- Currently, there are no therapeutics approved for the treatment of chondrosarcoma.
- INBRX-109 is a precision-engineered, tetravalent death receptor 5 (DR5) agonist antibody that exploits the tumor-biased cell death induced by DR5 activation.
- In November, updated results from Inhibrx Phase 1 showed preliminary disease control in 16 of the 18 evaluable patients (89%), with two of the 18 achieving partial responses (11%).
- Based on preliminary results of the ongoing Phase 1 trial, the median progression-free survival (PFS) is 7.4 months, and the median overall survival has not been reached.
- Three patients have exceeded 61 weeks on treatment with INBRX-109, with 77 weeks.
- In June 2021, Inhibrx initiated a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled, potential registration-enabling Phase 2 trial of INBRX-109 in conventional chondrosarcoma.
- Price Action: INBX shares closed at $40.25 on Wednesday.
