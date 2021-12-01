 Skip to main content

Oragenics COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGENannounced the results from its hamster challenge study to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

  • The study is assessing the immunogenicity and viral load reduction impact of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate.
  • The study provided preclinical data for formulations designed for both intranasal and intramuscular administration.
  • Both formulations generated robust immune responses and reduced the SARS-CoV-2 viral loads to undetectable levels in the nasal passages and lungs five days following a viral challenge. 
  • By contrast, hamsters in the control groups that had received saline or adjuvants alone had no detectable immune response and substantial viral loads. 
  • Related: Oragenics Launches Animal Study For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.
  • The Company plans to file Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA in Q2 of 2022.
  • Price Action: OGEN shares are down 0.45% at $0.57 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

