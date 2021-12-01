Oragenics COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) announced the results from its hamster challenge study to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- The study is assessing the immunogenicity and viral load reduction impact of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate.
- The study provided preclinical data for formulations designed for both intranasal and intramuscular administration.
- Both formulations generated robust immune responses and reduced the SARS-CoV-2 viral loads to undetectable levels in the nasal passages and lungs five days following a viral challenge.
- By contrast, hamsters in the control groups that had received saline or adjuvants alone had no detectable immune response and substantial viral loads.
- The Company plans to file Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA in Q2 of 2022.
- Price Action: OGEN shares are down 0.45% at $0.57 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
