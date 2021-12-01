FDA Approves VBI Vaccines' 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine
The FDA has approved VBI Vaccines Inc's (NASDAQ: VBIV) PreHevbrio [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)] to prevent the infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults age 18 years and older.
- PreHevbrio contains the S, pre-S2, and pre-S1 HBV surface antigens and is the only approved 3-antigen HBV vaccine for adults in the U.S.
- The approval of PreHevbrio was based on the results from two Phase 3 clinical studies that compared PreHevbrio to Engerix-B, a single-antigen HBV vaccine.
- Data showed that PreHevbrio elicited higher seroprotection rates in all subjects (91.4% vs. 76.5%).
- The integrated safety analysis of both studies demonstrated good tolerability with no unexpected reactogenicity.
- The most common adverse events were injection site pain and tenderness, myalgia, and fatigue, which generally resolved without intervention in 1-2 days.
- VBI expects to make PreHevbrio available in the U.S. in Q1 of 2022 and has partnered with Syneos Health for the past two years.
- European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing the marketing application for VBI's 3-antigen HBV vaccine.
- The Company expects to complete submissions to the U.K and Canadian regulatory authorities in 2022.
