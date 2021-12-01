 Skip to main content

FDA Approves VBI Vaccines' 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 11:16am   Comments
The FDA has approved VBI Vaccines Inc's (NASDAQ: VBIV) PreHevbrio [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)] to prevent the infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults age 18 years and older. 

  • PreHevbrio contains the S, pre-S2, and pre-S1 HBV surface antigens and is the only approved 3-antigen HBV vaccine for adults in the U.S.
  • The approval of PreHevbrio was based on the results from two Phase 3 clinical studies that compared PreHevbrio to Engerix-B, a single-antigen HBV vaccine. 
  • Data showed that PreHevbrio elicited higher seroprotection rates in all subjects (91.4% vs. 76.5%). 
  • The integrated safety analysis of both studies demonstrated good tolerability with no unexpected reactogenicity. 
  • The most common adverse events were injection site pain and tenderness, myalgia, and fatigue, which generally resolved without intervention in 1-2 days.
  • VBI expects to make PreHevbrio available in the U.S. in Q1 of 2022 and has partnered with Syneos Health for the past two years.
  • European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing the marketing application for VBI's 3-antigen HBV vaccine. 
  • The Company expects to complete submissions to the U.K and Canadian regulatory authorities in 2022.
  • Price Action: VBIV shares are up 3.29% at $3.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

