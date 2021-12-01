 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Shares Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Shares Trading Higher Today?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) claimed its second early-stage win after announcing positive results in a small study of VX-147 on a genetically defined form of chronic kidney disease.

  • The 16-patient, Phase 2 trial focused on patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare disease where kidneys cannot filter blood properly. 
  • Over 13 weeks, VX-147, on top of standard of care, achieved a statistically significant reduction in protein level in the patients' urine of an average of 47.6%.
  • Stat News' Adam Feuerstein tweeted, "In a medical first, Vertex $VRTX drug successfully targets the underlying cause of a genetic kidney disease."
  • Protein urine levels, or proteinuria, are a widely accepted biomarker for kidney function and a potential predictor for a patient's long-term risk of going into kidney failure.
  • The 47.6% reduction came from 13 patients, with Vertex excluding three patients who did not comply with trial protocols. 
  • There were no serious adverse events, the company said. The most common side effects were headache, back pain, and nausea, which all occurred in over 15% of patients.
  • Vertex now plans to move VX-174 into a larger pivotal trial for multiple types of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases in Q1 2022. 
  • Price Action: VRTX shares up 9.03 at $203.83 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRTX)

7 Stocks 'On Sale' This Holiday Season
Expert Ratings For Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
Novartis Has $21B From Roche Stake Sale - Which Company Is On Its M&A Radar?
Eloxx Shares Slump As Phase 2 Cystic Fibrosis Trial Data Fails To Cheer Investors
Recap: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com