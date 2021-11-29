Valneva Recruits IDT Biologika As Manufacturing Partner For Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) and IDT Biologika have announced their collaboration to produce Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
- It follows last week's announcement that Valneva signed an Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001 over two years.
- Under the collaboration, IDT Biologika will produce VLA2001's drug substance at its facilities in Dessau-Roßlau, Germany, and Valneva's manufacturing site Livingston, Scotland.
- Valneva has continued to review its manufacturing strategy following discussions with the UK Government in the summer and again after the termination of the UK contract in September 2021.
- Valneva plans to operate a combination of external and internal production of VLA2001 and will further review its manufacturing plans based on demand.
- Delivery of the vaccine in Europe is currently expected to begin in April 2022, subject to approval by the European Medicines Agency, which will start a rolling review of VLA2001 shortly.
- Valneva reported positive Phase 3 results for VLA2001 in October.
- Price Action: VALN shares are up 12.30% at $66.92 during the market session on the last check Monday.
