Valneva Recruits IDT Biologika As Manufacturing Partner For Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) and IDT Biologika have announced their collaboration to produce Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001. 

  • It follows last week's announcement that Valneva signed an Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001 over two years.
  • Under the collaboration, IDT Biologika will produce VLA2001's drug substance at its facilities in Dessau-Roßlau, Germany, and Valneva's manufacturing site Livingston, Scotland.
  • Valneva has continued to review its manufacturing strategy following discussions with the UK Government in the summer and again after the termination of the UK contract in September 2021. 
  • Valneva plans to operate a combination of external and internal production of VLA2001 and will further review its manufacturing plans based on demand. 
  • Delivery of the vaccine in Europe is currently expected to begin in April 2022, subject to approval by the European Medicines Agency, which will start a rolling review of VLA2001 shortly.
  • Valneva reported positive Phase 3 results for VLA2001 in October.
  • Price Action: VALN shares are up 12.30% at $66.92 during the market session on the last check Monday.

BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

