BrainStorm Cell ALS Candidate Shows Benefit In Patients With Less Severe Disease
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) has announced the presentation of new analyses from the Phase 3 trial of NurOwn at the 4th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium.
- The NurOwn technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents an investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways critical in neurodegenerative disorders.
- The Phase 3 trial did not reach statistical significance on the primary and secondary endpoints in the patients of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- But the new data showed that NurOwn treatment could be potentially beneficial in a subset of participants with less severe disease.
- In the subgroup of participants predicted to have long to very long survival, NurOwn treated participants had a more significant percentage of responders than placebo (33% vs. 14%).
- In the pre-specified subgroup of participants with ALS Functional Rating Scale greater than or equal to 35 at baseline, NurOwn had a greater percentage of responders than placebo (34.6% versus 15.6%).
