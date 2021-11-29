 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fennec Pharma Stock Plunges On Expected FDA CRL For Pedmark For Chemo-Induced Hearing Issues
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Share:
Fennec Pharma Stock Plunges On Expected FDA CRL For Pedmark For Chemo-Induced Hearing Issues

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) said it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application for Pedmark.

  • Related Link: Fennec Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher As Pedmark Is Under FDA Review For Chemo-Induced Toxicity.
  • The FDA has indicated that, following a recent inspection of the manufacturing facility of the drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified. 
  • Pedmark is under review for intravenous administration to prevent ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients over 1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
  • Once the official CRL is received, the company plans to request a Type A meeting to discuss the deficiencies and steps required for the resubmission.
  • The marketing authorization for sodium thiosulfate (tradename Pedmarqsi) is currently under evaluation in Europe. 
  • Pedmark received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designation by the FDA in March 2018. 
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: FENC shares are down 49.7% at $4.85 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FENC)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 21-Nov. 27): Takeda, Aadi, Fennec FDA Decisions, Earnings In The Spotlight In Holiday-Shortened Week
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Contract In Europe, I-Mab Spikes On China Deal, DermTech Sinks On Guidance
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For November PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com