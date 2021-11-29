Fennec Pharma Stock Plunges On Expected FDA CRL For Pedmark For Chemo-Induced Hearing Issues
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) said it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application for Pedmark.
- The FDA has indicated that, following a recent inspection of the manufacturing facility of the drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified.
- Pedmark is under review for intravenous administration to prevent ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients over 1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
- Once the official CRL is received, the company plans to request a Type A meeting to discuss the deficiencies and steps required for the resubmission.
- The marketing authorization for sodium thiosulfate (tradename Pedmarqsi) is currently under evaluation in Europe.
- Pedmark received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designation by the FDA in March 2018.
- Price Action: FENC shares are down 49.7% at $4.85 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
