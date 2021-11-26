What We Know About The New COVID-19 Variant Spreading In South Africa
- A new variant of COVID-19, dubbed B.1.1.529, has been identified in South Africa. Over the last 48 hours, health officials spotted the new variant as it spurred an increase in infections around Johannesburg.
- The variant likely evolved during chronic infection of an immuno-compromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient, according to South African officials.
- According to scientists, B.1.1.529 carries many mutations in its spike protein, which plays a key role in the virus' entry into cells in the body.
- Researchers are still trying to determine whether the new variant is more transmissible or lethal than previous strains.
- "The sequence of this variant was first uploaded by Hong Kong from a case of someone traveling from South Africa," the British health minister, Sajid Javid, said.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) said there are fewer than 100 whole genomic sequences of the new strain available, which could add to the time it takes to study how it compares to previous strains.
- The WHO has called a meeting on Friday to discuss B.1.1.529 and decide if it will be officially designated a variant of interest or concern.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has begun studying the COVID-19 variant.
- It expects the first data from laboratory tests about how it interacts with its Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE)-partnered vaccine within two weeks.
- BioNTech said that the companies would be able to ship a new version of their shot within 100 days if necessary.
