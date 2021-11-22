RegenXbio's Duchenne Gene Therapy Secures FDA Orphan Drug Tag
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to RegenXbio Inc's (NASDAQ: RGNX) RGX-202, potential one-time gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne).
- Duchenne is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact.
- RGX-202 is designed to deliver optimized microdystrophin transgene with a unique C-terminal domain and a muscle-specific promoter to support targeted therapy for improved resistance to muscle damage associated with Duchenne.
- RGX-202 uses RegenXbio's proprietary NAV AAV8 vector.
- The Company expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for RGX-202 by the end of 2021.
