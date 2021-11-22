 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RegenXbio's Duchenne Gene Therapy Secures FDA Orphan Drug Tag
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
RegenXbio's Duchenne Gene Therapy Secures FDA Orphan Drug Tag

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to RegenXbio Inc's (NASDAQ: RGNX) RGX-202, potential one-time gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). 

  • Duchenne is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact.
  • RGX-202 is designed to deliver optimized microdystrophin transgene with a unique C-terminal domain and a muscle-specific promoter to support targeted therapy for improved resistance to muscle damage associated with Duchenne. 
  • RGX-202 uses RegenXbio's proprietary NAV AAV8 vector. 
  • The Company expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for RGX-202 by the end of 2021. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: RGNX shares are up 0.66% at $33.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RGNX)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J To Spin-off Consumer Health Business, AstraZeneca Earnings, Embattled Emergent To Buy Back Shares
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Alleghany, Blade Air Mobility, Gene Therapy Picks And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Reports Solid Q3 Earnings, Regulatory Setback For Legend, Lilly to Supply Additional COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To US
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Duchenne MuscularBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com