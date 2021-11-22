Baidu Licenses Its Algorithm To Sanofi For mRNA Vaccine, Therapy Development

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) has licensed its algorithm for messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence to Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) for use in designing vaccine and therapeutic products. The deal marks Baidu's first such commercial deal with a major global drugmaker.

Baidu will receive milestone payments when any mRNA-based therapy or vaccine candidate discovered by Sanofi using its algorithm enters clinical trials, said Huang Liang, a Baidu scientist leading the project.

"The fact that this agreement includes milestone payments shows that [Sanofi] has great confidence in bringing candidates developed with Baidu algorithm into clinical trials and to the market," Huang told Reuters. He declined to disclose the size of the deal.

LinearDesign is a novel algorithm developed by Baidu researchers in 2020 specifically for mRNA sequence design.

Experiments both in vitro and in vivo have demonstrated the effectiveness of LinearDesign in improving the stability and immunogenicity of Spike protein-encoding mRNA.

Price Action: BIDU shares are down 0.86% at $150.47, SNY shares are down 0.87% at $50.19 during the market session on the last check Monday.