Baidu Licenses Its Algorithm To Sanofi For mRNA Vaccine, Therapy Development
Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) has licensed its algorithm for messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence to Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) for use in designing vaccine and therapeutic products. The deal marks Baidu's first such commercial deal with a major global drugmaker.
- Baidu will receive milestone payments when any mRNA-based therapy or vaccine candidate discovered by Sanofi using its algorithm enters clinical trials, said Huang Liang, a Baidu scientist leading the project.
- "The fact that this agreement includes milestone payments shows that [Sanofi] has great confidence in bringing candidates developed with Baidu algorithm into clinical trials and to the market," Huang told Reuters. He declined to disclose the size of the deal.
- LinearDesign is a novel algorithm developed by Baidu researchers in 2020 specifically for mRNA sequence design.
- Experiments both in vitro and in vivo have demonstrated the effectiveness of LinearDesign in improving the stability and immunogenicity of Spike protein-encoding mRNA.
