Dermata's Aesthetic Improvement Candidate Fails To Impress - Read Why
Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) announced data from its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating a single treatment of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions. DMT410 showed improvements in pore size, luminosity, brightness, and overall aesthetic appearance.
- The duration of the treatment effect lasted approximately three months.
- The Company did say that upper facial lines, a measurement of the visible improvement of a patient's forehead, lateral canthal, and glabellar lines, did not show clinically meaningful improvement.
- Dermata said that minimal effect on the upper facial lines was expected as it did not expect OnabotuliniumtoxinA to penetrate the muscle.
- DMT410 was generally safe and well-tolerated with no adverse events reported, no withdrawals due to treatment-related adverse events, and no potential distant spread of toxin reported.
- Related Link: Why Are Dermata Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Price Action: DRMA shares are down 29.4% at $3.35 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General