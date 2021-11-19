 Skip to main content

Dermata's Aesthetic Improvement Candidate Fails To Impress - Read Why
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
Dermata's Aesthetic Improvement Candidate Fails To Impress - Read Why

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMAannounced data from its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating a single treatment of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions. DMT410 showed improvements in pore size, luminosity, brightness, and overall aesthetic appearance.

  • The duration of the treatment effect lasted approximately three months.
  • The Company did say that upper facial lines, a measurement of the visible improvement of a patient's forehead, lateral canthal, and glabellar lines, did not show clinically meaningful improvement.
  • Dermata said that minimal effect on the upper facial lines was expected as it did not expect OnabotuliniumtoxinA to penetrate the muscle.
  • DMT410 was generally safe and well-tolerated with no adverse events reported, no withdrawals due to treatment-related adverse events, and no potential distant spread of toxin reported.
  • Related Link: Why Are Dermata Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Price Action: DRMA shares are down 29.4% at $3.35 during the market session on the last check Friday.

