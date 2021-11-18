 Skip to main content

Read Why Eloxx Pharma Stock Continues To Fall
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 2:12pm   Comments
Read Why Eloxx Pharma Stock Continues To Fall
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) to $1 from $2 and reiterated a Neutral rating.
  • Analyst Andrew Fein says the ELX-02 top-line data "raises more questions than answers." 
  • Despite the "seemingly positive narrative put forward for the top-line data from ELX-02's Phase 2 top-line readout, we remain unconvinced," Fein tells investors in a research note.
  • Related Link: Eloxx Shares Slump As Phase 2 Cystic Fibrosis Trial Data Fails To Cheer Investors.
  • Price Action: ELOX shares are down 12.40% at $0.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings

