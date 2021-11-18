Read Why Eloxx Pharma Stock Continues To Fall
- H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) to $1 from $2 and reiterated a Neutral rating.
- Analyst Andrew Fein says the ELX-02 top-line data "raises more questions than answers."
- Despite the "seemingly positive narrative put forward for the top-line data from ELX-02's Phase 2 top-line readout, we remain unconvinced," Fein tells investors in a research note.
- Related Link: Eloxx Shares Slump As Phase 2 Cystic Fibrosis Trial Data Fails To Cheer Investors.
- Price Action: ELOX shares are down 12.40% at $0.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for ELOX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jun 2021
|Mizuho
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ELOX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers