Eloxx Shares Slump As Phase 2 Cystic Fibrosis Trial Data Fails To Cheer Investors
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) posted topline results from the monotherapy arms of its Phase 2 trial of ELX-02 in Class 1 cystic fibrosis patients with at least one G542X nonsense allele mutation.
- Eloxx delivered one-week ELX-02 data on 12 people with a G542X nonsense mutation who received ELX-02 at 1.5 mg/kg/day.
- Sweat chloride, a biomarker of cystic fibrosis, fell by 5.4 mmol/L in recipients of ELX-02, causing the trial to meet one of its key secondary endpoints.
- However, there was no change in lung function as measured by FEV1.
- Eloxx attributed the missed FEV1 secondary endpoint to the short duration of the clinical trial.
- The primary endpoints looked at safety and pharmacokinetics.
- Eloxx said other groups did show short-term reductions in sweat chloride translate to long-term improvements in lung function.
- Eloxx has begun dosing in a Phase 2 expansion arm, evaluating ELX-02 in combination with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ: VRTX) Kalydeco, putting it on course to deliver data in 1H of 2022.
- Price Action: ELOX shares are down 16% at $0.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
