 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eloxx Shares Slump As Phase 2 Cystic Fibrosis Trial Data Fails To Cheer Investors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Eloxx Shares Slump As Phase 2 Cystic Fibrosis Trial Data Fails To Cheer Investors
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOXposted topline results from the monotherapy arms of its Phase 2 trial of ELX-02 in Class 1 cystic fibrosis patients with at least one G542X nonsense allele mutation. 
  • Eloxx delivered one-week ELX-02 data on 12 people with a G542X nonsense mutation who received ELX-02 at 1.5 mg/kg/day.
  • Sweat chloride, a biomarker of cystic fibrosis, fell by 5.4 mmol/L in recipients of ELX-02, causing the trial to meet one of its key secondary endpoints. 
  • However, there was no change in lung function as measured by FEV1. 
  • Eloxx attributed the missed FEV1 secondary endpoint to the short duration of the clinical trial. 
  • The primary endpoints looked at safety and pharmacokinetics.
  • Eloxx said other groups did show short-term reductions in sweat chloride translate to long-term improvements in lung function. 
  • Eloxx has begun dosing in a Phase 2 expansion arm, evaluating ELX-02 in combination with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ: VRTX) Kalydeco, putting it on course to deliver data in 1H of 2022.
  • Related Link: Eloxx Stock Moves Higher On Fast Track Tag For Cystic Fibrosis Candidate.
  • Price Action: ELOX shares are down 16% at $0.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRTX + ELOX)

Recap: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Reports Solid Q3 Earnings, Regulatory Setback For Legend, Lilly to Supply Additional COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To US
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
Jennifer Doudna Spinout Mammoth Inks $700M CRISPR Deal With Vertex
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com