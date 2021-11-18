 Skip to main content

Merck's Keytruda Scores First Approval In Adjuvant Kidney Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 9:53am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
  • The news comes almost half a year after Merck took the stage at ASCO to report Phase 3 data showing Keytruda cut the risk of cancer relapse or death by 32% compared to placebo, hitting the primary endpoint of disease-free survival. 
  • The study, dubbed KEYNOTE-564, enrolled 994 RCC patients at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after a kidney removal or after removal of a kidney and metastatic lesions.
  • The trial will continue to assess overall survival (OS) as a secondary outcome measure.
  Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.06% at $82.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

