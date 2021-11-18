Merck's Keytruda Scores First Approval In Adjuvant Kidney Cancer Setting
- The FDA has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- The news comes almost half a year after Merck took the stage at ASCO to report Phase 3 data showing Keytruda cut the risk of cancer relapse or death by 32% compared to placebo, hitting the primary endpoint of disease-free survival.
- The study, dubbed KEYNOTE-564, enrolled 994 RCC patients at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after a kidney removal or after removal of a kidney and metastatic lesions.
- The trial will continue to assess overall survival (OS) as a secondary outcome measure.
