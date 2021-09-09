 Skip to main content

Eloxx Stock Moves Higher On Fast Track Tag For Cystic Fibrosis Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:15am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ELOX) ELX-02, a drug candidate intended to treat cystic fibrosis patients with nonsense mutations.
  • ELX-02 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. It expects to present data from the first four treatment arms in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Related Content: Eloxx Pharma Sees Data Readout From First Four Arms Of Cystic Fibrosis Study By End Of 2021.
  • ELX-02 has previously been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ELOX stock is up 12.60% at $1.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

