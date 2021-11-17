 Skip to main content

Atea Shares Plunge As Roche Culls Partnership To Develop COVID-19 Pill
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 8:09am   Comments
  • Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) has ended a partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill, a month after the drug failed in a small study.
  • Roche and Atea teamed up last year to develop the oral treatment, AT-527, with Atea receiving an upfront payment of $350 million.
  • The treatment did not show an apparent reduction in viral load in the overall population of patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 in a mid-stage study in October.
  • The rights and licenses to AT-527 will return to Atea after the partnership ends in February.
  • Atea said it would continue to develop the treatment and expects data from a late-stage trial in 2H of 2022.
  • Atea said it had the financial resources to drive forward the late-stage trial independently. The company said it held cash and cash equivalents of $839.7 million with a cash runway through 2023.
  • Price Action: AVIR shares are down 14.50% at $9.71 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

