 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Atea Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunging Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Atea Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunging Today?
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIRhas reported data from the Phase 2 MOONSONG trial of AT-527 in the outpatient setting in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.
  • Related: Atea Unveils Trial Amendments, New Data For COVID-19 Program.
  • The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of clear reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the overall population compared to placebo.
  • Approximately two-thirds of patients were low-risk with mild symptoms. 
  • However, in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions, a reduction of viral load of about 0.5 log10 at Day 7 was observed at 550 mg and 1,100 mg BID compared with placebo.
  • Based on AT-527 data and the evolving COVID-19 environment, Atea and its partner Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) are assessing potential modifications to the Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial.
  • Hence, the companies now anticipate Phase 3 MORNINGSKY data in the 2H of 2022 against 2H of 2021 expected earlier.
  • Atea will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: AVIR shares plunged 70.10% higher at $12.10 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Roche's Tecentriq Wins FDA Approval In Adjuvant Lung Cancer Setting
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 18-23): J&J, Biogen Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings, Regeneron-Sanofi, Roche Await FDA Decisions And IPOs
This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Awaits Adcom Ruling On COVID-19 Booster Shot; Teligent Files For Chapter 11; CFO Transitions at Catalyst Biosciences, CRISPR; Lucid Diagnostics Debuts
Sarepta's Duchenne Gene Therapy Shows Sustained Functional Improvements
Roche's Alzheimer's Candidate Secures FDA Breakthrough Designation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com