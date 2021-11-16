 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Imara's Thalassemia Candidate Shows Reduced Transfusion Burden At Higher Dose
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Imara's Thalassemia Candidate Shows Reduced Transfusion Burden At Higher Dose
  • Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has announced data from a pre-specified interim analysis from its Forte Phase 2b trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in transfusion-dependent subjects (TDT) with beta-thalassemia.
  • Subjects in the Forte trial were randomized to either a lower dose group (200 mg or 300 mg), higher-dose group (300 mg or 400 mg), or placebo. 
  • The median baseline transfusion burden in each higher dose tovinontrine and placebo group was 7.5 red blood cell (RBC) units/12 weeks.
  • Interim data from the Forte study demonstrated tovinontrine was well-tolerated, with the most frequent adverse being nausea, headache, and dizziness. 
  • Four (9.3%) subjects discontinued due to adverse events considered related to the study drug.
  • The proportion of subjects who had over 33% reduction in transfusion burden (of at least two units) was greater in the higher dose tovinontrine group (7/8) versus placebo, despite an unexpectedly high response rate in the placebo group (8/12). 
  • Lower dose tovinontrine did not show a higher response rate when compared to the placebo group. No substantial differences between groups were observed in the transfusion burden response rate.
  • Additional data will be presented as part of a key efficacy analysis expected in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: IMRA shares are up 1.11% at $3.63 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMRA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Rallies On Antiviral Pill Data, Gilead Files For Yescarta Label Expansion, Exscientia IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: beta thalassemiaBiotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com