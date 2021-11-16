Imara's Thalassemia Candidate Shows Reduced Transfusion Burden At Higher Dose
- Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has announced data from a pre-specified interim analysis from its Forte Phase 2b trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in transfusion-dependent subjects (TDT) with beta-thalassemia.
- Subjects in the Forte trial were randomized to either a lower dose group (200 mg or 300 mg), higher-dose group (300 mg or 400 mg), or placebo.
- The median baseline transfusion burden in each higher dose tovinontrine and placebo group was 7.5 red blood cell (RBC) units/12 weeks.
- Interim data from the Forte study demonstrated tovinontrine was well-tolerated, with the most frequent adverse being nausea, headache, and dizziness.
- Four (9.3%) subjects discontinued due to adverse events considered related to the study drug.
- The proportion of subjects who had over 33% reduction in transfusion burden (of at least two units) was greater in the higher dose tovinontrine group (7/8) versus placebo, despite an unexpectedly high response rate in the placebo group (8/12).
- Lower dose tovinontrine did not show a higher response rate when compared to the placebo group. No substantial differences between groups were observed in the transfusion burden response rate.
- Additional data will be presented as part of a key efficacy analysis expected in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: IMRA shares are up 1.11% at $3.63 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
