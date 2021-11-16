 Skip to main content

Theravance Biopharma Pulls Plug On Izencitinib Crohn's Disease Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 8:56am   Comments
  • Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) has voluntarily discontinued its Phase 2 study of izencitinib (gut-selective oral pan-JAK inhibitor) in Crohn’s disease (Study 0173). 
  • The decision follows the planned review of trial data by the independent data monitoring committee, which determined concerns about the ongoing benefit-risk of continuing the trial. 
  • The committee, while, said there were no safety concerns.
  • Related Link: Theravance Stock Plunges As JAK Inhibitor Flops Ulcerative Colitis Study.
  • Price Action: TBPH shares are down 2.80% at $7.99 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

