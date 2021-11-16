Hoth Inks Research Agreement With North Carolina State University For Study of Preclinical Candidate To Treat Mast Cell Cancers

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) announced an oncology R&D collaboration on Tuesday.

What Happened: New York-based Hoth, a biopharma focusing on new-age therapies for unmet medical needs, said it has signed a sponsored research agreement with the North Carolina State University to support continued development of HT-KIT in mast cell cancers.

HT-KIT is a new molecular entity under development for treatment of mast cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis. HT-KIT was developed by Dr. Glenn Cruse, assistant professor at North Carolina State University.

The research will be led by Cruse, and will focus on characterizing the HT-KIT dose and dosing frequency for treatment of aggressive mastocytosis and mast cell neoplasms using humanized tumor mouse models.

Hoth said the research will also focus on expanding therapeutic potential of HT-KIT for the treatment of other cancers where aberrant cKIT signaling contributes to the cancer progression, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Why It's Important: The sponsored research agreement follows Hoth's announcement of beginning API and drug product manufacturing.

"We remain focused on pushing this important cancer therapeutic through to the clinic. The research conducted by Dr. Cruse and NC State will help direct the continued development and clinical planning of this potentially life-saving therapy," said Stefanie Johns, chief scientific officer of Hoth.

In premarket trading, the stock was up 0.98% at $1.03.

