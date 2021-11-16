 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hoth Inks Research Agreement With North Carolina State University For Study of Preclinical Candidate To Treat Mast Cell Cancers
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Share:
Hoth Inks Research Agreement With North Carolina State University For Study of Preclinical Candidate To Treat Mast Cell Cancers

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) announced an oncology R&D collaboration on Tuesday.

What Happened: New York-based Hoth, a biopharma focusing on new-age therapies for unmet medical needs, said it has signed a sponsored research agreement with the North Carolina State University to support continued development of HT-KIT in mast cell cancers.

HT-KIT is a new molecular entity under development for treatment of mast cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis. HT-KIT was developed by Dr. Glenn Cruse, assistant professor at North Carolina State University.

The research will be led by Cruse, and will focus on characterizing the HT-KIT dose and dosing frequency for treatment of aggressive mastocytosis and mast cell neoplasms using humanized tumor mouse models.

Hoth said the research will also focus on expanding therapeutic potential of HT-KIT for the treatment of other cancers where aberrant cKIT signaling contributes to the cancer progression, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 14-Nov. 20): BioMarin FDA Decision, Tapering Earnings News Flow, Conference Presentations And More

Why It's Important: The sponsored research agreement follows Hoth's announcement of beginning API and drug product manufacturing.

"We remain focused on pushing this important cancer therapeutic through to the clinic. The research conducted by Dr. Cruse and NC State will help direct the continued development and clinical planning of this potentially life-saving therapy," said Stefanie Johns, chief scientific officer of Hoth.

In premarket trading, the stock was up 0.98% at $1.03. 

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For November PDUFA Dates

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOTH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Hoth Therapeutics Enters Into Agreements with WuXi STA; Attempts to Get New Cancer Treatment Closer to Clinical Trials
This Company Says Its New Topical Therapy Trials Bringing Hope to People Exposed to Biofilm Bacteria
Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company HOTH Says It Is on a Mission to Develop Next-Generation Therapeutics to Meet Patient Needs
Hoth Therapeutics Says the Possibilities Could Be Endless
Hoth Therapeutics Receives Approval to Commence Cohort 2 in Clinical Trial of BioLexa for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Humans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com