Lexicon's Sotagliflozin Shows Benefits in Heart Failure, Blood Glucose Control
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) has announced a new analysis evaluating the benefit of sotagliflozin in heart failure and blood glucose control across the full range of kidney function.
- In the new analysis of pooled data from the SOLOIST and SCORED trials, sotagliflozin consistently reduced total cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure.
- Sotagliflozin also significantly reduced hemoglobin A1c.
- The pooled analysis of clinical data from the SOLOIST and SCORED trials involved a total of 11,806 patients with diabetes and heart failure or cardiovascular risk factors.
- Price Action: LXRX shares are up 1.67% at $5.19 during the market session on Monday's last check.
