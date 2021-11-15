 Skip to main content

Lexicon's Sotagliflozin Shows Benefits in Heart Failure, Blood Glucose Control
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) has announced a new analysis evaluating the benefit of sotagliflozin in heart failure and blood glucose control across the full range of kidney function.
  • In the new analysis of pooled data from the SOLOIST and SCORED trials, sotagliflozin consistently reduced total cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure.
  • Sotagliflozin also significantly reduced hemoglobin A1c.
  • The pooled analysis of clinical data from the SOLOIST and SCORED trials involved a total of 11,806 patients with diabetes and heart failure or cardiovascular risk factors.
  • Price Action: LXRX shares are up 1.67% at $5.19 during the market session on Monday's last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

