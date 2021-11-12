 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced additional data for LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) enrolled in Cohort 3B of the basket study IOV-COM-202. 
  • The results demonstrate the feasibility of LN-145, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte TIL cell therapy in heavily pre-treated patients.
  • Following one-time treatment with LN-145 monotherapy, the overall response rate (ORR) is 21.4% in the full analysis set (n=28) and 25% in the efficacy-evaluable set (n=24), including one complete response (CR) and five partial responses (PR). 
  • One complete response and one partial response are ongoing at 20.7 months and 3.0 months, respectively, at a median study follow-up of 9.8 months. 
  • Iovance is enrolling patients in the IOV-LUN-202 study to investigate LN-145 in second-line mNSCLC where patients have progressed on prior ICI and chemotherapy. 
  • Price Action: IOVA shares are down 15.4% at $19.88 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IOVA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK, Novartis Cashes Out Of Roche, Chimerix Plunges On Data, Evotec IPO
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com