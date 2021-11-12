Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced additional data for LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) enrolled in Cohort 3B of the basket study IOV-COM-202.
- The results demonstrate the feasibility of LN-145, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte TIL cell therapy in heavily pre-treated patients.
- Following one-time treatment with LN-145 monotherapy, the overall response rate (ORR) is 21.4% in the full analysis set (n=28) and 25% in the efficacy-evaluable set (n=24), including one complete response (CR) and five partial responses (PR).
- One complete response and one partial response are ongoing at 20.7 months and 3.0 months, respectively, at a median study follow-up of 9.8 months.
- Iovance is enrolling patients in the IOV-LUN-202 study to investigate LN-145 in second-line mNSCLC where patients have progressed on prior ICI and chemotherapy.
- Price Action: IOVA shares are down 15.4% at $19.88 during the market session on the last check Friday.
