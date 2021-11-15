 Skip to main content

AcelRx To Acquire Lowell For $32M, Announces Capital Raise Of $14M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 7:51am   Comments
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) has agreed to acquire privately-held Lowell Therapeutics Inc for approximately $32.5 million.
  • The deal consideration includes approximately $26 million of contingent consideration payable in cash or stock. 
  • Lowell is developing Niyad, a regional anticoagulant for the dialysis circuit during continuous renal replacement therapy for acute kidney injury patients in the hospital. 
  • AcelRx closed Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments balance of $48.7 million.
  • It posted a Q3 net loss of $(0.07), compared to $(0.10) a year ago and in line with the expectations.
  • AcelRx has agreed with two life sciences-focused investment funds to sell 17.5 million shares and warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 17.5 million shares. 
  • The offering price for the common stock and warrants is $0.80 per share, and warrants will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share. 
  • AcelRx estimates gross proceeds of approximately $14.0 million.
  • Price Action: ACRX shares are down 2.66% at $0.77 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

