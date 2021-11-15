 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna Posts Interim Data From mRNA Triplet Program In Solid Tumors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Share:
Moderna Posts Interim Data From mRNA Triplet Program In Solid Tumors
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAannounced interim data from Phase 1 study of mRNA-2752 (Triplet) in patients with accessible solid tumors and lymphomas. 
  • The data showed that the mRNA Triplet program given in combination with AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) was tolerated at all dose levels and elicited evidence of anti-tumor activity. 
  • The recommended dose for expansion (RDE) is up to 8mg mRNA-2752 + durvalumab.
  • The data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting.
  • The study consists of dose escalation and dose confirmation parts, which will occur in Arm A and Arm B, followed by a dose expansion part, which will occur in Arm B, and a Dose Exploration in Arm C as neoadjuvant therapy for cutaneous melanoma. 
  • Enrollment in the dose-expansion part of Arm B and Arm C is currently ongoing.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.42% at $230.22 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Robot-Run ETF Of Tesla Fame Cuts Amazon, Target Stakes And Bets On PayPal, Moderna And These Stocks
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Q3; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance
EU Lists Spinal Cord Inflammation Probable Side Effect Of JNJ's COVID-19 Shot: Reuters
Moderna Says COVID-19 Vax Associated With Fewer Cases Than Pfizer's, But Higher Inflammatory Heart Conditions
Moderna, NIH At Odds Over Who Invented The Biotech's COVID-19 Shot: NYT
EU's Decision On Moderna's COVID-19 Shot For Younger Kids Expected In Two Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 Trial Solid TumorBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com