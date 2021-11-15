Moderna Posts Interim Data From mRNA Triplet Program In Solid Tumors
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced interim data from Phase 1 study of mRNA-2752 (Triplet) in patients with accessible solid tumors and lymphomas.
- The data showed that the mRNA Triplet program given in combination with AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) was tolerated at all dose levels and elicited evidence of anti-tumor activity.
- The recommended dose for expansion (RDE) is up to 8mg mRNA-2752 + durvalumab.
- The data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting.
- The study consists of dose escalation and dose confirmation parts, which will occur in Arm A and Arm B, followed by a dose expansion part, which will occur in Arm B, and a Dose Exploration in Arm C as neoadjuvant therapy for cutaneous melanoma.
- Enrollment in the dose-expansion part of Arm B and Arm C is currently ongoing.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 0.42% at $230.22 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 Trial Solid TumorBiotech News Health Care General