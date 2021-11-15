 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers Rolls Out Long-Term Data For Mavacamten In Heart Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 6:35am   Comments
Bristol Myers Rolls Out Long-Term Data For Mavacamten In Heart Disease
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced long-term data from a mavacamten study acquired via a $13 billion MyoKardia buyout. 
  • Heart patients who received mavacamten in a cohort of the long-term MAVA-LTE study saw significant reductions in median levels of a hormone called NT-proBNP (58% at week 24 and 67% at week 48).
  • Bristol Myers called this a “sustained reduction,” adding that improvements in left ventricular relaxation and diastolic function were also seen. However, no significant changes were observed in left-ventricular stroke volume.
  • Mavacamten was “well-tolerated” in the long-term study, Bristol Myers said. However, nine patients paused their treatment because left ventricular ejection fractions were too low. 
  • Eight of them resumed treatment at a lower dose after recovery, while one discontinued the trial permanently.
  • Price Action: BMY shares closed at $59.43 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Heart FailureBiotech News Health Care General

