Bristol Myers Rolls Out Long-Term Data For Mavacamten In Heart Disease
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has announced long-term data from a mavacamten study acquired via a $13 billion MyoKardia buyout.
- Heart patients who received mavacamten in a cohort of the long-term MAVA-LTE study saw significant reductions in median levels of a hormone called NT-proBNP (58% at week 24 and 67% at week 48).
- Bristol Myers called this a “sustained reduction,” adding that improvements in left ventricular relaxation and diastolic function were also seen. However, no significant changes were observed in left-ventricular stroke volume.
- Mavacamten was “well-tolerated” in the long-term study, Bristol Myers said. However, nine patients paused their treatment because left ventricular ejection fractions were too low.
- Eight of them resumed treatment at a lower dose after recovery, while one discontinued the trial permanently.
- Price Action: BMY shares closed at $59.43 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Heart FailureBiotech News Health Care General