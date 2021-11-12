 Skip to main content

Europe Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) COVID-19 antibody cocktail, known as REGEN-COV in the U.S. and Ronapreve in the European Union (EU) and other countries.
  • The authorization comes for people aged 12 years and older to treat non-hospitalized patients (outpatients) with confirmed COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and to prevent COVID-19. 
  • Related Link: EU Regulator Backs Regeneron-Roche's COVID-19 Drug.
  • In October, the FDA accepted for priority review the first of two marketing applications for REGEN-COV to treat COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients and as prophylaxis in certain individuals. 
  • The second application will focus on those hospitalized because of COVID-19 and is expected to be completed later this year.
  • Regeneron is collaborating with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) for the antibody cocktail.
  • Price Action: REGN shares are up 0.32% at $628.62, RHHBY shares are down 0.54% at $50.11 during the market session on the last check Friday.

