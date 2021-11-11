 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Regulator Backs Regeneron-Roche's COVID-19 Drug
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
EU Regulator Backs Regeneron-Roche's COVID-19 Drug
  • The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) REGEN-COV.
  • The casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail (Ronapreve) was backed by the CHMP for treating adults and children over 12 with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of severe disease.
  • Related Link: Regeneron-Roche's COVID-19 Treatment Shows Long Term Benefit After Single Dose.
  • Regeneron is collaborating with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), primarily responsible for development and distribution outside the U.S.
  • Price Action: REGN shares are up 0.77% at $627, RHHBY stock is up 0.18% at $50.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Hit By Slow Rollout, Biogen's Aduhelm Could Soon Find Itself In Price Competition: Reuters
ALX Oncology Falls After Updated Data For Solid Tumors Candidate
These OTCQX & OTCQB Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in October
Regeneron-Roche's COVID-19 Treatment Shows Long Term Benefit After Single Dose
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
Will Pfizer Outgun Merck With Oral COVID-19 Pill?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus European Medicines AgencyBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com