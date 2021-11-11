EU Regulator Backs Regeneron-Roche's COVID-19 Drug
- The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) REGEN-COV.
- The casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail (Ronapreve) was backed by the CHMP for treating adults and children over 12 with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of severe disease.
- Regeneron is collaborating with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), primarily responsible for development and distribution outside the U.S.
- Price Action: REGN shares are up 0.77% at $627, RHHBY stock is up 0.18% at $50.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
