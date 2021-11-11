 Skip to main content

EU Lists Spinal Cord Inflammation Probable Side Effect Of JNJ's COVID-19 Shot: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
  • European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended adding transverse myelitis, a rare type of spinal inflammation, as a side-effect of the Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Giving updates on the safety of all coronavirus shots, the EMA said it was assessing reports of capillary leak syndrome, a rare blood condition after Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine.
  • The EMA said it had recorded six cases of capillary leak syndrome and was assessing all data, but it was not yet clear if there was a causal association between the reports and the vaccine.
  • The EMA said there was insufficient evidence of a possible link between rare cases of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome and mRNA-based vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares traded lower by 0.83 at $162.90 on the last check Thursday.

